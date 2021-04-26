N.C. gains congressional seat, is in top 10 of largest populated states

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina gained a congressional seat and is among the top 10 of largest populated states in the country according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the resident population for North Carolina as of April 1, 2020 was 10,439,388.
That was good enough to place North Carolina ninth among the most populous states in the country ranked largest to smallest in 2020. Georgia was ranked eighth and Michigan was ranked tenth.
The state also picked up one congressional seat, bringing their total to 14.
According to Dr. Michael Bitzer, 14 will be the highest number of congressional seats North Carolina has been apportioned in its history.
Texas got enough people to merit two new House seats. Florida joined North Carolina in picking up one.
In contrast, Michigan, New York and Ohio each lost a seat. So did California, losing a seat for the first time ever.
A tweet from Dr. Bitzer added slightly more perspective to the new congressional seat in North Carolina.
“So, with NC having 10,453,948 as its population, and being assigned 14 congressional seats, each NC congressional district will have 746,711 citizens in it. For the 50-member state senate, its population “average” will be 209,079 For 120-member state house: 87,116,” Dr. Bitzer tweeted.
In February, the U.S. Census Bureau said it would be delaying the delivery of data used for redrawing congressional and state legislative districts until the end of September.
Census officials said this was because of operational delays during the 2020 census caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
