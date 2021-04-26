Former UNC coach Hatchell appeals plea in fatal accident, gets more lenient sentence

DURHAM, N.C. (WRAL) - Former University of North Carolina Chapel Hill women’s basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell on Monday appealed her guilty plea in a fatal accident last year and got a more lenient sentence, including the continued ability to drive.
Hatchell was making a slow left turn in the parking lot of 6118 Farrington Road in Durham on Jan. 6, 2020, when she hit 89-year-old Betty Colby.
A DMV incident report states that Hatchell was driving 2 mph when her driver-side mirror hit Colby. Police said Colby fell backwards and struck her head on the pavement. She died two days later from her injuries.
