Former UNC coach Hatchell appeals plea in fatal accident, gets more lenient sentence
Sylvia Hatchell coached the Tar Heels for more than 30 years. The school won a national championship in 1994 under her tenure. Hatchell is the ACC’s all-time winningest coach. (Source: Tony Gutierrez)
By Sarah Krueger, WRAL Durham reporter | April 26, 2021 at 11:23 PM EDT - Updated April 26 at 11:25 PM

DURHAM, N.C. (WRAL) - Former University of North Carolina Chapel Hill women’s basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell on Monday appealed her guilty plea in a fatal accident last year and got a more lenient sentence, including the continued ability to drive.

Hatchell was making a slow left turn in the parking lot of 6118 Farrington Road in Durham on Jan. 6, 2020, when she hit 89-year-old Betty Colby.

A DMV incident report states that Hatchell was driving 2 mph when her driver-side mirror hit Colby. Police said Colby fell backwards and struck her head on the pavement. She died two days later from her injuries.

