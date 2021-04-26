First Alert Forecast: sunny and warmer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a gloriously sunny and seasonably mild Monday across the Cape Fear Region. Amid fresh north and east breezes, temperatures are likely to climb to afternoon highs mainly in the middle and upper 70s. Sunset is 7:52 p.m... trending toward 8:00 on May 6.
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington, including a shift to even warmer temperatures, right here. Or, tap your WECT Weather App to customize your location and extend your view deeper into May with a full ten-day forecast. Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team and have a great day!
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.