First Alert Forecast: sunny continues as 80s make a return

Expect a warming trend to begin Tuesday as the sunshine continues and highs rise to the lower 80s. Middle and even some upper 80s are possible for the rest of the week. Our best chance for pop-up showers and storms is Friday. Still it is a generally dry forecast ahead, continue to water your gardens and limit if not cancel any outdoor burning. Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, tap your WECT Weather App to customize your location and extend your view deeper into May with a full ten-day forecast. Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team and have a great day!