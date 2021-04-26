First Alert Forecast: sunny continues as 80s make a return

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! It has been a gloriously sunny and seasonably mild Monday afternoon across the Cape Fear Region. Amid fresh north and east breezes, temperatures climbed to afternoon highs mainly in the middle and upper 70s. Sunset is 7:52 p.m... trending toward 8:00 on May 6. You can expect a clear to mostly clear Monday evening, perfect to view tonight’s “Pink Moon”. Later tonight look for some patchy fog and lows in the middle 50s.
Expect a warming trend to begin Tuesday as the sunshine continues and highs rise to the lower 80s. Middle and even some upper 80s are possible for the rest of the week. Our best chance for pop-up showers and storms is Friday. Still it is a generally dry forecast ahead, continue to water your gardens and limit if not cancel any outdoor burning. Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, tap your WECT Weather App to customize your location and extend your view deeper into May with a full ten-day forecast. Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team and have a great day!
