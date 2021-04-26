Fire destroys outdoor seating area, attic at The Pirates Deck restaurant

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 5827 E. Oak Island Drive in the early hours of the morning on Monday, April 26, 2021.
The call came in at 2:25 a.m. Upon arrival, officers noticed the rear wall and outdoor seating area of The Pirates Deck restaurant were on fire and the fire had spread to the attic space inside the building.
By 3:12 a.m., the Oak Island Fire Department, assisted by units from the Southport Fire Department, Sunny Point Fire-Rescue and St. James Fire Department had brought the fire under control.
Although there was some damage to the attic and interior space of the restaurant, the building remained structurally intact and no other businesses or structures were involved.
However, the seals on a liquid propane (LP) fuel tank were destroyed by the fire causing the LP tank to off-load fuel which ignited.
Because of the risk of explosion, units remained on the scene to spray water on the tank and keep it cool until crews from AmeriGas/Campbell Propane arrived around 5 a.m. to safely remove the damaged tank. The scene was cleared by 5:30 a.m.
Brunswick County EMS and the Oak Island Police Department were also on the scene.
The source of the fire is currently under investigation, but is not thought to be suspicious at this time.
