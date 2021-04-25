First Alert Forecast: sunshine returns, warming trend on tap this week

As we begin the new work week we will have a run of sunny to mostly sunny skies Monday through Thursday. Rain chance will be slim to none with highs rising from the middle 70s Monday to middle 80s on Thursday. Humidity levels and overnight lows will also rise through the period. Late in the week opportunities for isolated showers and thunderstorms return. Make sure you continue to water your gardens as rain is hardly a guarantee this week and pollen counts will remain high. Catch details on these items and more in your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to a full ten days -- including the first weekend of May -- with your WECT Weather App. Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team and have a great rest of your weekend!