First Alert Forecast: stray morning shower, sunnier & drier conditions underway

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday morning to you! Your First Alert Forecast begins with a stray shower or two possible on your Sunday morning church commute. It will be a bit breezy out there; temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 70s by lunch time. I’d rate it a 9/10 as long as you have your umbrella handy!
Good news for you sun-lovers! Your First Alert Forecast quickly toggles back to dry and temperatures ought to be able to ride the late April sun rays back to the 80s next week. Catch details on these items and more in your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to a full ten days -- including the first weekend of May -- with your WECT Weather App. Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team and have a great rest of your weekend!
