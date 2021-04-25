Community to hold paddle out in honor of Jessica Embry

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The community will hold a paddle out on Sunday in Kure Beach in honor of Jessica Embry, a beloved teacher, friend and missionary.
Embry died last Sunday, April 18th, while trying to save children caught in a rip current at Kure Beach. The town’s police department says Embry helped save the children, but ran into trouble in the water. People on the scene tried to give her CPR on the beach, but were unsuccessful.
The paddle out will be held at 2 p.m. at the N. Avenue Beach access, the same beach access where Embry jumped in the water to save the lives of others.
Embry, an orchestra director at Ashley High School, dedicated her life to helping children, and died while trying to save two kids. Many say that’s just the person she was.
Embry was also credited with starting a group called “United Sound,” which paired special needs students with those in her orchestra class. Through that partnership, the students were able to get hands-on experience with instruments and learn how to play music. She was also a part of Night to Shine, which is an event with the Tim Tebow foundation. It’s a program that organizes a special prom night for those with special needs.
Embry was also very involved with Lifepoint church where she volunteered and served on the worship team. She also poured her heart and soul into mission trips to Uganda.
