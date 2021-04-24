Pender County Sheriff seeks help in search for missing person

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help to find a missing person.
Charles Michael “Mike” McKinney was last seen at the IGA in Castle Hayne on April 18.
He is described as a white male, 55 years old, five feet, seven inches tall, 230 pounds. Police say he has a “salt and pepper” goatee with black hair ang green eyes. McKinney was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, khaki shorts, and tennis shoes.
If you see McKinney or know where he might be, contact the Pender County Sheriff’s office at 910-259-1515 and refer to case 2021-01281.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.