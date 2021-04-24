NSEA hosts “Sprint for Swimclusion”

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The NSEA Swim held its first “Sprint for Swimclusion” race Saturday morning in Wilmington at the Earl Jackson pool.
The 5k and 1.5 mile races were held to raise money for the NSEA Swim program.
Around 100 runners participated to raise money for the club that works to raise awareness about drowning and water safety through educational courses and swim lessons.
Spectators were not allowed at the inaugural event due to COVID-19. To learn more about NSEA Swim, you can visit their website.
