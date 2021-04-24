First Alert Forecast: showers and storms passing through, sunny skies ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello there! Showers from a broad low pressure system moving into the Cape fear region will trend more numerous into this evening and overnight. A belt of energetic atmospheric winds could help convert a few of these showers into strong thunderstorms provided enough instability develops. Please stay alert with your WECT Weather App! Wind gusts with these showers and storms will be 15+ mph. Temperatures will fall into the middle to upper 60s for your dinner-time plans before heading toward the overnight low in the lower 60s.
After tonight, your First Alert Forecast quickly toggles back to dry and temperatures ought to be able to ride the late April sun rays back to the 80s next week. Catch details on these items and more in your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to a full ten days -- including the first weekend of May -- with your WECT Weather App. Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team and have a great rest of your weekend!
