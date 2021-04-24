Brunswick Forest residents fight for access to community pool

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With summertime quickly approaching, pools are expecting to be a popular place to gather. Residents in one community are making a splash- in a different way.
Residents of Brunswick Forest in Leland say the homeowners association isn’t following the governor’s orders.
Under the state’s current reopening phase, outdoor pools are allowed to open at full capacity. However, the fitness and wellness center is putting a cap on the number of guests allowed at the pool.
Residents say guests can can only visit at certain times under what they call a “strict reservation system.”
Leland Police will not get involved because it is an HOA matter.
