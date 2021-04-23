Weekend event will raise money for childhood cancer research

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A group of moms will help to raise money for researchers who are working to find treatments and a cure for childhood cancer.
Amy Hermann started the Wilmington Cancer Moms Support Group almost a decade ago, when her son, Jacob, was diagnosed with leukemia. Today, the group has nearly 80 moms.
“Some of the families are currently in treatment, some are off treatment and some have children who passed away,” said Hermann. “In regular times, we meet once a month and we also work together on fundraising efforts. They are some of my best friends. I’m just thankful they are there. My son, he’s doing well and he’s off treatment but I’m glad we are there for families who are diagnosed so they know that they know that they are not alone.”
The moms organized a fundraiser, on Sun., April 25 at 11 a.m. at Good Hops Brewery in Carolina Beach will include a “Dad Bod” car wash, food, beer and live music and raffle baskets. The event is outside and will follow social distance guidelines.
Several of the moms will then participate in the Reelin’ for Research fishing tournament, which donates the money raised to childhood cancer research at UNC Children’s Hospital, where most of the children from here receive treatment. For the individual fundraising pages for three of the moms, click on their names here: Jennifer Preston, Candace Hulsey and Hermann.
More information on the tournament can be found here.
