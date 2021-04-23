Two walk-in vaccine clinics happening at Dosher Memorial Hospital

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - There’s a couple opportunities for anyone age 18 and older to get a COVID-19 vaccine in southern Brunswick County, free of charge. Dosher Memorial Hospital in Southport is holding two walk-in vaccine clinics.
The first clinic is Friday, April 24 from 8:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at 924 N Howe St., Southport.
You do not need an appointment for these clinics and there is no charge for a shot. Dosher will administering the Moderna Vaccine for adults age 18 and older.
The back entrance of Dosher is accessible from 9th Street and N. Howe.
A second walk-in clinic is Friday, April 30 at the same time, from 8:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the back entrance to Dosher Memorial Hospital.
If you have questions, you’re asked to call 910-457-3837.
