Two problematic intersections in Columbus County to be redesigned

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Two accident-prone intersections near Lake Waccamaw in Columbus County will undergo temporary design changes.
The intersections of Chauncey Town Road and Old Lake Road and U.S. 74/76 will be converted to “reduced-conflict” intersections (RCI) beginning in June with construction expected to be completed by October. The project is expected to cost approximately $1.8 million.
Currently, drivers on the two side roads must stop and wait for a safe opening before going straight, left or right onto U.S. 74/76, which has the right of way.
The RCI design, which helps reduce the risk of serious crashes, includes concrete traffic islands and raised medians that redirect side-street motorists into turning right; if they want to go in the opposite direction, they go right first, then turn around in a dedicated lane just a few hundred feet away.
Under the design, drivers on U.S. 74/76 will continue to be able to turn left or right at either intersection.
These improvements will be temporary as the NCDOT is expected to eventually convert the Chauncey Town Road intersection into an interstate-style interchange that includes a bridge going over the highway and on and off ramps. This is similar to the Hallsboro Road interchange that was constructed a few miles west on U.S. 74/76.
As part of the same project, Old Lake Road would become an overpass.
