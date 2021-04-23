Traffic shift planned for Market Street in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - To allow construction to continue on Market Street in Wilmington, a contractor for the NCDOT will need to shift a section of traffic this weekend.
Beginning about 7 p.m. Sunday, the four lanes of Market Street traffic that had been shifted west near Marsh Oaks Drive will shift east of the original alignment. There will continue to be no center turn lane.
This shift in traffic lanes will allow the contractor to continue installation of a 54-inch stormwater pipe, as well as lightweight aggregate.
Traffic will continue in this pattern for about six weeks, until mid-June.
This construction is part of a larger project to relieve congestion and improve safety on Market Street.
Construction is expected to be complete in early 2023.
