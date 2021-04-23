The Pointe 14 reopens to moviegoers for the first time in over a year

“It’s been a tough year for us here at Zocalo. We’ve actually done okay, probably better than most. We’ve been able to survive thanks to everybody that supported us,” said Julio Camberos, general manager of Zocalo Street Food Tequila, which sits across from The Pointe. “Very excited the movie theater is opening up; there will be a lot of traffic coming in. We’re always ready for those movie times when they come in and out, we see all the cars lined up out here.”