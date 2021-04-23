No appointments needed for NHC vaccine clinics next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Public Health is offering two walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Monday, April 26 and Tuesday, April 27 at the Schwartz Center in downtown Wilmington and Independence Mall.
No appointment is needed and both locations will be administering the Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for anyone 16 and older.
Site information and the hours of operation for April 26 and 27 are included below:
- Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Address: 610 N. Front Street (free parking is available in student lot #2 next to the Schwartz Center – at the corner of Front and Hanover Streets; then enter through the front of the Schwartz Center and vaccines will take place in the gymnasium)
- Hours: Noon-7 p.m.
- Address: 3500 Oleander Drive (enter the mall near the Belk entrance facing Independence Blvd., and the vaccine site is located between Rack Room Shoes and Bath & Body Works)
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.