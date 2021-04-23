NHRMC hosting drive-thru medication disposal event on Saturday

NHRMC hosting drive-thru medication disposal event on Saturday
By WECT Staff | April 23, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT - Updated April 23 at 12:38 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover Regional Medical Center is holding a spring medication disposal event on Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All medications are accepted, including prescription, over-the-counter, vitamins or herbal. Syringes and other sharps will be accepted, along with e-cigarette and vaping devices if the batteries have been removed.

Disposal sites will be drive-thru events with contactless drop-off. Masks are required.

Two locations will be offered:

  • NHRMC Medical Mall, 2243 S. 17th St., Wilmington
  • NHRMC Atlantic SurgiCenter, 9104 Market St., Wilmington

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.