New Hanover Co. gang member gets prison time on federal heroin trafficking charges

Qwanelle Ruffin, also known as “El Patron,” 28, was sentenced on Friday to 11 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin; three counts of distribution of a quantity of heroin and aiding and abetting; seven counts of distribution of a quantity of Heroin; and possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and aiding and abetting.