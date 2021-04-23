Man who robbed store, stole car, crashed in school grounds receives sentence

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man who robbed a Circle K convenience store in Wilmington in August 2019, stole the clerk’s car, and later crashed it into a basketball hoop at Blair Elementary School, has been sentenced to 78 months in prison.
In the early hours of August 18, 2019, Ronald Lee Croll, 51, and a co-defendant robbed the convenience store at the gas station on Gordon Road. Croll pointed a weapon at the store clerk’s head, demanded cash and also the clerk’s car keys.
After attempting to zip-tie the clerk’s wrists together, they fled in the clerk’s car, with the cash drawer and a number of cigarette packs.
The car was spotted by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Deputies and a high-speed chase ensued. In an attempt to elude the officers, the car sped through a residential neighborhood before leaving the road and crashing into a basketball hoop at Blair Elementary School.
Sheriff’s deputies pursued the suspects who fled on foot. With the assistance of the WPD’s K9, they were able to apprehend the suspects.
