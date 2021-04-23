In-home caregivers in extreme need, according to hiring agency

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In-home caregivers have always been needed but experts in the industry say the demand for qualified caregivers is even more now.
After the pandemic, many families are choosing to keep their loved ones at home. But due to lack of workers, many families are running into problems hiring a caregiver.
“In normal times, it’s very difficult to get care givers,” said Gerry Brady.
And COVID-19 increased the demand to shocking new levels.
”If you have a loved one that is elderly and you went with COVID with them and you couldn’t see them, or you could only see them through a window. That’s a lot,” he said. “And now they’re second guessing if they put their loved ones in a facility.”
But Gerry Brady, who runs All Ways Caring says there aren’t enough caregivers to go around.
“The problem that were running is to you know, we know people want to work. But we know that unemployment’s being continued the government it’s sort of hindering us from hiring people,” he said.
He says that coupled with low pay and a tough job makes it hard to recruit. That’s having huge impacts on family’s like this one.
“There is a complete need for it. I use the hoyer lift for him, I’ve been doing it for almost nine years. I’m his main care giver other than the help I get,” said Denise Monroe. “I’m 53 years old I’m not no spring chicken.”
Monroe takes care of her brother who has special needs. She says when she can’t get a caregiver, it’s a greater challenge physically and emotionally on her.
“It gets me down because my life is harder and busier that day. And if I expected someone to come, it will take more out of my day and change my plans,” she said.
Agencies like All Ways Caring are offering incentives for working as a caregiver like a $500 bonus and other education perks.
They urge people who are interested to apply.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.