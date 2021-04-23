First Alert Forecast: showers and storms on the horizon, sunny skies return Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Friday evening! We saw a dry and mild Friday across the Cape Fear Region after a record setting low of 36 at ILM this morning. Sunny skies will became partially cloudy but you’ll have zero rain concerns as you head out to dinner this evening. Temperatures will dive into the lower 60s tonight before dipping into the lower 50s for the overnight low.
A broad low pressure system with an ample moisture feed will slide into the Cape Fear Region Saturday. Showers, initially quite isolated, will trend more numerous into the evening, and a belt of energetic atmospheric winds could help convert a few of these showers into strong thunderstorms provided enough instability develops. Please stay alert with your WECT Weather App. High temperatures around 70 and southerly gusts of 20+ mph round-out your Saturday forecast.
After Saturday, your First Alert Forecast quickly toggles back to dry and temperatures ought to be able to ride the late April sun rays back to the 80s next week. Catch details on these items and more in your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to a full ten days -- including the first weekend of May -- with your WECT Weather App. Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team and have a great weekend!
