3D chalk art work adds pizzaz to neighborhood featured in Parade of Homes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 3D chalk artist Eric Greenwalt added some pizzaz to the Riverlights neighborhood by creating a beach scene on the paved road to kick off the 2021 Parade of Homes this weekend, April 24-25.
Greenwalt, from Pittsburgh, began creating chalk artwork in his driveway with his young daughters around 10 years ago. Now, he travels all over the country and globally creating 3D art.
Riverlights is the featured community for this year’s Parade of Homes, sponsored by the Wilmington Cape Fear Homebuilders’ Association.
Facemasks are required to enter any of the properties and organizers say the association has safety measures in place to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure during the event.
