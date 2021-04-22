Wilmington man accused of robbing pair of banks within 24 hours

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with two recent bank robberies in the city.
According to a news release, Elijah Muhammad McFarland entered the Wells Fargo, located at 590 South College Road, just before 11 a.m. Thursday and passed a teller a note, demanding money. No weapon was displayed. The teller handed over the money and he left the bank in a red Lincoln sedan.
Officer Kmetz with the Wilmington Police Department was on patrol in the area when the call came out and spotted McFarland’s vehicle on Racine Drive, the release stated. Kmetz stopped the vehicle, arrested McFarland, and recovered the money.
McFarland, 37, was also charged in connection with the robbery at the First Citizens Bank on Market Street Wednesday morning. In that robbery, he allegedly took money after passing a teller a note. No weapon was reportedly shown in that incident.
He was booked into the New Hanover County Jail on two counts of armed robbery. He received a $100,000 secured bond and will appear in court Friday, April 23.
McFarland was previously convicted of robbing the same Wells Fargo as well as a Circle K gas station in Leland during a 12-hour span in 2019.
Back in February, McFarland was at the center of a nationwide Amber Alert after he allegedly took his daughter from her home in Brunswick County. The pair were later found in Tennessee.
At the time, McFarland was taken into custody by Tennessee police for probation-related charges out of North Carolina for the 2019 convictions.
