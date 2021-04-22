State approves certificate of need for 66-bed hospital in Scotts Hill, NHRMC says

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover Regional Medical Center announced Thursday that the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services approved its certificate of need (CON) to build a 66-bed hospital in Scotts Hill.
The state health agency previously denied NHRMC’s application “due to some technical clarifications needed” but agreed to sign off on the CON after an appeal was filed, according to a news release.
“We are very pleased to have reached an agreement,” said John Gizdic, Novant Health executive vice president and chief business development officer. “This will allow us to better care for our neighbors with more accessible care and additional services.”
The new acute care hospital will be on the site with NHRMC Emergency Department - North, an existing free-standing emergency department and surgical center. It will include 36 new beds, plus 30 beds relocated from the NHRMC Orthopedic Hospital on Wrightsville Avenue, and eight operating rooms.
Construction is expected to begin in 2022, with opening around 2024.
The project is expected to cost approximately $210 million.
