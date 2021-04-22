NHC drive-thru Medicaid health plan and resource fair rescheduled to May 1

“Medicaid Transformation is a change because beneficiaries have never had to choose a health plan before, so we want our 23,000 local Medicaid recipients to get the information they need to make the best choice for them and their family,” said Department of Social Services Director Tonya Jackson. “Moving to a managed care model will provide consistency in care and services available, and recipients of Medicaid now have the opportunity to enroll in a plan that best meets their needs. People who should choose a Medicaid plan by May 14 have been sent information and reminders in the mail, and this event is an opportunity to speak with health plan representatives and get support from other community partners. We are excited to be able to provide access to all of these resources while maintaining safety and distancing for COVID-19.”