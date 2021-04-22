NHC drive-thru Medicaid health plan and resource fair rescheduled to May 1

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The drive-thru Medicaid Health Plan and Resource Fair hosted by New Hanover County Health and Human Services (NHC HHS) Department of Social Services has been rescheduled to May 1 because inclement weather is forecast.
The event will be held Saturday, May 1, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. outside the NHC DHHS building located at 1650 Greenfield Street.
Attendees do not have to be Medicaid recipients to attend; however, Medicaid health plan representatives will be available to provide assistance and several community organizations will have other resources for the event.
North Carolina’s Medicaid Transformation from a fee-for-service to a managed care model begins July 1, 2021. Most beneficiaries need to select a standard health plan by May 14. Behavioral health I/DD tailored plans are scheduled to launch July 1, 2022.
“Medicaid Transformation is a change because beneficiaries have never had to choose a health plan before, so we want our 23,000 local Medicaid recipients to get the information they need to make the best choice for them and their family,” said Department of Social Services Director Tonya Jackson. “Moving to a managed care model will provide consistency in care and services available, and recipients of Medicaid now have the opportunity to enroll in a plan that best meets their needs. People who should choose a Medicaid plan by May 14 have been sent information and reminders in the mail, and this event is an opportunity to speak with health plan representatives and get support from other community partners. We are excited to be able to provide access to all of these resources while maintaining safety and distancing for COVID-19.”
New Hanover County residents can also choose to receive the Moderna vaccine at the event (no appointment needed).
At the drive-thru event, attendees will enter the parking lot from Greenfield Street and drive around the building to visit the different stations. Walk-ups are welcome.
Other resources available at the event include snack bags from NourishNC, books from NHC Public Library, hurricane preparedness tools from NHC Emergency Management, and more.
Click here for more details on Medicaid Transformation or call 1-833-870-5500. For information on applying for Medicaid, visit SocialServices.NHCgov.com.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.