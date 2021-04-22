First Alert Forecast: another chilly night on tap, Saturday rain is likely

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you! Thanks for checking in. This morning we saw an unseasonably chilly Thursday with brisk west and northwest breezes flow across the Cape Fear Region. Despite the strong April sunshine, the high in Wilmington only managed to hit 63 this afternoon.
Thursday night will have continued clear skies with illumination from the moon and stars and maybe even a few Lyrid meteors! Breezes will relax a little. Temperatures will fall a lot. Expect lows mainly in the upper 30s and lower 40s by daybreak Friday. Patchy frost, especially north of Wilmington, is possible in a few spots but a killing freeze is unlikely.
Your First Alert Forecast for the longer range continues to showcase high rain odds for Saturday and Saturday night as a moisture-rich storm system slides through the Cape Fear Region. Rain amounts may exceed one inch: a useful soaker! The chance for severe storms, if any, is difficult to ascertain at this range, but is worth watching.
Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. It continues to feature healthy rain odds and a possibility of thunder for not only the Port City, but the entire Cape Fear Region, Saturday and Saturday night. Next week is tending sunny and mostly dry with a mid week warming trend. And remember, you can always extend your outlook with a full ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App!
