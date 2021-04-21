Wilmington police search for bank robbery suspect

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man is accused of robbing a Wilmington bank just as it opened for business Wednesday morning.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, the suspect entered the First Citizen Bank, located at 315 Market Street, just before 9:30 a.m. and approached a teller, passing a note that demanded money.
The teller handed over the cash and the suspect then left the bank. No weapon was show.
The suspect is described as early- to mid-20′s, approximately five-foot-six to five-foot eight, with a slender build.
At the time of the robbery, he was wearing faded black jeans, a white and black stripe shirt, with a red and white bandanna wrapped around his right wrist, and a black cap. The man had on a white mask, and he was wearing eyeglasses with dark, heavy frames.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the WPD at (910)-343-3609 or use the Wilmington, NC PD app for anonymous methods.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.