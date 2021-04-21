Rocky Point man accused of sex crimes involving a minor

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Rocky Point man is accused of sex crimes involving a minor.
John Willis Hensley was arrested by the Pender County Sheriff’s Office and charged with nine counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
“On April 13, 2021, the Pender County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Granger County, Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee regarding a possible rape of a six-year-old female,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “The Pender County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit initiated an investigation regarding the complaint. As result of the complaint and the investigation that followed; Investigators arrested John Willis Hensley, of Rocky Point.”
He is being held under a $150,000 secured bond.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have information pertaining to Hensley to contact the SVU Detective Division at 910-259-1212.
