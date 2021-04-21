First Alert Forecast: temperatures set to plummet by 40 degrees

By Wednesday night, you will know that the front has passed! Winds will shift to the northwest and take on a progressively chillier character as temperatures fall at a rate of nearly four degrees per hour for several hours. 70s... 60s... 50s... Ultimately, by Thursday morning, temperatures will reach cold lows within a few ticks of 40. Thankfully, the dry breezes ought to preclude frost, but have your jacket ready to go in any case!