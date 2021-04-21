First Alert Forecast: temperatures set to plummet by 40 degrees

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Ahead of a cold front, southwest winds will whip across the Cape Fear Region Wednesday. (The warm sun and dry gusts will elevate the bush fire danger, so please be very careful.) Expect afternoon high temperatures in the toasty lower and middle 80s on the mainland and upper 70s and lower 80s for the beaches and barrier islands.
By Wednesday night, you will know that the front has passed! Winds will shift to the northwest and take on a progressively chillier character as temperatures fall at a rate of nearly four degrees per hour for several hours. 70s... 60s... 50s... Ultimately, by Thursday morning, temperatures will reach cold lows within a few ticks of 40. Thankfully, the dry breezes ought to preclude frost, but have your jacket ready to go in any case!
Catch your seven-day forecast, including a decent rain chance for part of the upcoming weekend, right here. Or, any time you like and for any location you choose, tap your WECT Weather App to extend your outlook to ten days!
