Bladen County murder suspects arrested after chase ends in fiery crash

BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Two women wanted in connection with a double murder in Bladen County were apprehended by U.S. Marshals following a chase that ended in a fiery crash at a Duplin County intersection Tuesday afternoon.
WNCN reports that the marshals were chasing a car down N.C. 111 near Beulaville around 3:40 p.m., when the vehicle approached the North Jackson Street intersection and the driver lost control of the car which then struck a light pole and went airborne, officials said.
The car being chased landed on an unoccupied Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and the car then caught fire.
The two people in the car got out before the fire started. The pair surrendered to U.S. Marshals.
The suspects’ identities were not immediately available.
A spokesperson for the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the pair were wanted in the killings of Sean Patrick Burke, 51, and Robbie Hildreth, 58, who were found dead inside their home on Cribb Road off U.S. 701 south of Elizabethtown on Thursday, April 8.
An autopsy revealed Burke died from blunt force trauma, while a cause of death for Hildreth has not been determined.
The sheriff’s office plans to release additional information about the case later this morning.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
