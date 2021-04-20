7-year-old dies in hospital one week after shooting at home in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A 7-year-old child who was shot at a home in Gastonia has died one week later, officials confirmed Tuesday.
The shooting happened on Ware Avenue just after 7 p.m. on April 13. Emergency responders said the child was found on Glenn Street and West Davidson Avenue.
The child was flown to Atrium Health - Main in Charlotte. Gastonia police said on Tuesday that the child had died. Their name has not been released.
One day after the shooting police said they arrested 30-year-old Jeremy Quintrel Lewis of Charlotte. He was originally charged with with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill of inflict serious injury, discharging a weapon into an occupied property causing serious bodily injury and possession of a firearm by felon.
Gastonia police confirmed on Tuesday that Lewis was also charged with second-degree murder after the child died.
No further details have been released.
Anyone with information about the case should call the Gastonia Police Department.
