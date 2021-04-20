WPD: Man dies after early morning wreck on Market St.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 37-year-old man died from injuries suffered in an early morning wreck Tuesday, according to the Wilmington Police Department.
According to a WPD Facebook post, the wreck took place at 2:16 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Market Street.
“A 2015 Ford Fusion was traveling westbound on Market St. when the driver lost control of the vehicle,” the post states. “The vehicle then struck a fire hydrant and a tree, the driver was ejected from the vehicle. There was only one vehicle involved.”
The driver, James Antwain Rogers, was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
