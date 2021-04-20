Wilmington Sharks announce coaching staff ahead of 2021 CPL season opener

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Sharks have set the team’s coaching staff for the upcoming 2021 Coastal Plains League season which begins May 27 at Buck Hardee Field against the Morehead City Marlins.
Russ Burroughs will be the manager of the 2021 Sharks. He was named manager in 2020 prior to the cancellation of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic. This will be Burroughs’ first season in Wilmington, following three years with the Edenton Steamers as pitching coach (2017) and manager (2018-2019).
Austin Turner will be one of Burroughs’ assistant coaches, following a season as assistant coach at John A. Logan Community College in Carterville, Illinois. Tyler Fitzgerald will also work as an assistant coach, after working the recent off-season as pitching coordinator for Vikings Baseball in Malden, Massachusetts.
The Sharks' home opener on May 27 will begin at 7:05pm.
