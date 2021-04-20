Touch-A-Truck event returns in a drive thru format

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Junior League of Wilmington’s Touch-A-Truck event returns with a twist. This year, because of COVID-19, the event is a drive thru.
It will be held on Sunday, April 25 from 11 to 3 p.m. at Barclay Centre, located at 3151 S. 17th St.
“We still wanted to bring something to the community that involves families and we’re still complying with Covid restrictions,” said Leigh Atkins, who is one of the co-chairs of the event. “We have backtracked off of actual ‘touch’ a truck and we are doing a drive-thru edition this year so families will still be able to come in and see all the trucks that make our community operate.”
Atkins said the Junior League still plans to give away construction hats to children and there will be an opportunity to interact with the men and women who operate the trucks. However, social distancing will be practiced.
Tickets can be purchased here.
