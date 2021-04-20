SUV crashes into Castle Hayne house

An SUV crashed into a home in the Castle Hayne area Tuesday morning, according to New Hanover County Fire Rescue. (Source: M.D. Davis/NHC Fire Rescue/Twitter)
By WECT Staff | April 20, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT - Updated April 20 at 10:32 AM

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An SUV crashed into a home in the Castle Hayne area Tuesday morning, according to New Hanover County Fire Rescue.

Just before 10 a.m., the agency posted to Twitter that they were at the scene of the crash, which dispatch officials confirm happened on Stoney Road.

At least one person was being checked out. That person’s condition is not known.

We’ve reached out to Highway Patrol for more information about the crash.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

