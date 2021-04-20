Sink hole closes lane on Market Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Emergency crews are repairing a sink hole that has temporarily closed a turn lane on Market Street at Porters Neck Road Tuesday evening.
Cape Fear Public Utility Authority notified the public just before 6 p.m. that the closure of the northbound right-turn lane of the 8200 block of market Street is effective immediately. Right turns onto Porter’s Neck road can still be made from the rightmost northbound lane.
The sink hole is being filled at the request of the N.C. Department of Transportation and the closure will remain in place through the morning of Wednesday, April 21, to allow further investigation into the extent of the damage.
