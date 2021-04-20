NHC school board decides to remove former Hoggard coach’s name from volleyball court

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Schools Board of Education voted unanimously to remove the name of former volleyball coach Ron Strickland’s from the Hoggard High School volleyball court at an interim meeting Tuesday night.
Strickland was recently accused of decades-old sex crimes against two students. On January 14, 2021, New Hanover County Schools notified law enforcement after a tip was discovered on social media; Strickland was removed from his duties January 15, before the end of the most recent volleyball season.
The Wilmington Police Department investigated and charged Strickland, 67, with two counts of sexual activity by a custodian. He surrendered to authorities and was later released from police custody after he was given an unsecured bond of $20,000.
Strickland coached 37 seasons at Hoggard, according to Coastal Preps. He also coached at Roland Grise Middle School and was the director at Cape Fear Volleyball, a local travel volleyball club that has since changed hands and changed names.
The board also heard a report on the Head Start Program’s Performance standards. According to the agenda, “reporting of enrollment and ongoing oversight data, program updates, health and safety and financial reports” are mandated to be shared on a monthly basis.
