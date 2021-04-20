Netflix movie ‘Along for the Ride’ to begin filming in Wilmington this week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Filming for the Netflix movie Along for the Ride is scheduled to begin in the Port City this week.
A crew will film exterior mini golf course scenes at Jungle Rapids on Friday, April 23.
The movie is based on the novel of the same name by Sarah Dessen.
“Nights have always been Auden’s time, her chance to escape everything that’s going on around her,” states Amazon’s description of the book. “Then she meets Eli, a fellow insomniac, and he becomes her nocturnal tour guide.”
