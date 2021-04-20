KNOW HIM? New Hanover Co. detectives seek ID of person of interest in ‘large theft operation’

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a man considered a person of interest in connection with a “large theft operation.”
Detectives provided surveillance video of the suspect while he was inside a gas station in the Monkey Junction area.
According to the sheriff’s office, thousands of dollars worth of tools and cooper were stolen from a construction sited located on Trinity Way earlier this month.
If you have any information on the identity of the man in the video or on the theft, please contact the sheriff’s office at 910-798-4162 or submit an anonymous tip by clicking here.
