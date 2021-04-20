Get Fit With 6: Healthy body and mind with Yoga

”Several years ago, when I was first starting out in the business, I had a real problem getting out and getting exercise. I was overweight, pushing close to 275 pounds. It wasn’t until I came to Wilmington, I finally got control of my health and things really turned around for me. I was able to drop 40 to 50 pounds and now fitness is a big part of my life. First thing I do, usually on my days off is go out running in the morning. I also supplement my cardio with some weightlifting, usually in the evenings to give myself plenty of time to recover. So, I’m not breaking the bank. I’m not at the gym 12 hours a day doing workouts but, little things really make a big difference,”said Gabe Ross WECT First Alert Weather Team.