First Alert Forecast: a taste of all seasons as temps take a drastic dive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you late on this Tuesday! Your First Alert Forecast features a nice and mainly clear Tuesday night across the Cape Fear Region. Odds for a shower will remain quite slim. Expect temperatures to settle back to the lower 60s and upper 50s amid light southerly breezes.
A strong cold front drives your First Alert Forecast for the middle of the week. Ahead of the front, temperatures ought to surge on sun and southwest breezes Wednesday: expect highs mainly in the lower 80s. Upon the passage of the front, a couple of unseasonably chilly mornings - mainly in the lower 40s! - are probable for Thursday and Friday.
Another big story is the chance for a decent rain system for part of the weekend. Your First Alert Weather Team gauges odds for rain at 10% Friday evening, 30% Saturday morning, 70% Saturday evening, 30% Sunday morning, and 0% Sunday evening. Showers may contain gusty winds but, as of now, the risk for severe storms, if any, is indeterminate.
Catch details on this and more in your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or: tap your WECT Weather App to extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose!
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.