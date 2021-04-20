D.A.: Trial date expected for murder suspect of Onslow County toddler

D.A.: Trial date expected for murder suspect of Onslow County toddler
Kimrey is accused in the death of Mariah Woods, who disappeared from her Onslow County home in 2017 and was later found dead in a creek in Pender County. (Source: WITN)
By WITN Web Team | April 20, 2021 at 10:04 AM EDT - Updated April 20 at 10:04 AM

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The man accused of killing an Onslow County 3-year-old in 2017 will be in court Tuesday afternoon.

Onslow County District Attorney Ernie Lee says that a trial date will be set for Adolphus Kimrey this afternoon around 2:00.

Kimrey is accused in the death of Mariah Woods, who disappeared from her Onslow County home in 2017 and was later found dead in a creek in Pender County.

An autopsy revealed Woods died from chloroform toxicity.

Kimrey was the live-in boyfriend of the toddler’s mother at the time.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.