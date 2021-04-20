COVID-19 cases trending upward as fewer people get vaccinated

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Around 30 percent of New Hanover County residents are fully vaccinated and about the same are vaccinated in Brunswick County. However, other counties have even lower rates, and health officials say that’s alarming.
Fewer younger adults are getting shots, leading to an increase in coronavirus case numbers which threatens to continue the pandemic.
“Many younger, healthier patients are finding themselves in the intensive care unit on mechanical ventilation,” said Dr. Philip Brown, the executive vice president for NHRMC. “This is very concerning and this is not what we saw in the earlier parts of the pandemic.”
It’s an important reminder that anyone can get the virus. That’s why Dr. Brown urges everyone to get a shot.
“Our current level of vaccination is not enough to end the pandemic,” said Dr. Brown. “We are at about 36 or 37 percent in our region and we need to be close to twice that to feel like we’re in a comfortable range to end the pandemic.”
Contact tracers say it’s critical to continue the 3 W’s as well so things can eventually get back to normal.
“We want to protect the community and we want to protect those that we’re around so we can keep our jobs, so jobs can be open, people can go to school,” said Nikki Todd, a communicable disease nurse.
There were many walk-in clinics today that didn’t require an appointment. While they were busy, wait times were non-existent-- a far cry from just a few weeks ago.
