COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher hopes to get piano keyboards for her kids

The music teacher at Carolina Beach Elementary is hoping to get piano keyboards for each student in her classroom.
Laura Black is asking for donations through Donors Choose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.
Before the pandemic, Black purchased 12 piano keyboards out of school funds but she now needs more keyboards and there are no more school funds available.
“For safety, students cannot share these instruments,” Black says on her Donors Choose page. “Some students are left pretending to play on a paper keyboard. These keyboards are allowing me to teach melodies and songs, music theory, and composition. But we need more to keep all students engaged, to give all students a chance to explore their love for music.
Black needs about $700. Once her project is fully funded, Donors Choose will purchase the keyboards and deliver them to the school.
