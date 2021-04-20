Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office: Dog stolen from Tabor City home

COLUMBUS CO., N.C. (WECT) - A dog was taken from a Tabor City home over the weekend, according to a Facebook post from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.
The post states that the sheriff’s office responded to a residence in the 2000 block of Swamp Fox Hwy. E. on April 18.
Officials say a blonde lab was removed from an outside kennel at the home.
“The larceny is believed to have occurred between 11:45 pm on 04-17-21 and 7:00 am on 04-18-21,” the post states. “The dog is 3 years old and has unique coloring on the rear hip and leg areas.”
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the dog is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-642-6551.
