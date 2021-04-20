Area leaders react to guilty verdict in Derek Chauvin’s trial for the death of George Floyd

SOUTHEASTERN, N.C. (WECT) - Area leaders are reacting to the news that a Minneapolis jury found Derek Chauvin guilty of all charges in the death of George Floyd.
After deliberating for about 10 hours over two days, the jury found Chauvin guilty of the following charges:
Second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter
In response to the verdict, Wilmington Police Department Chief Donny Williams said in an email:
“As we look towards Minneapolis – communities across this country are responding to the verdict. I remain committed to leading a law enforcement agency that will continue to make necessary changes in the way we police and ensure that everyone is treated with compassion and dignity. We encourage you to pray for the men and women of our agency as we give you the best service possible. Thank you for your support as we work to make Wilmington a safe place for all.”
New Hanover County Board of Commissioners Chair Julia Olson-Boseman released the following statement:
“Our Nation has reached a pivotal moment in history today with the verdict in the Chauvin trial. It will be remembered for decades to come, and should be a constant reminder to us all. We must do more to ensure respect, justice, and equity throughout our Nation. We know that this work is not complete, and we are committed to seeing it through right here in New Hanover County. We ask for peace and unity as we continue advocating for the rights of justice and equality for all.”
Chancellor Jose V. Sartarelli sent the following message to students, faculty, and staff:
“Now that the verdict in the State v. Chauvin case has been announced, the question on the minds of many of us today is this – where do we go from here? For far too long, communities of color have borne the brunt of social and racial injustices that have denied them the fundamental rights and dignity they deserve. We recognize this historical fact while also understanding the complicated nature of human identity. We acknowledge the ways in which race has privileged some and disenfranchised others, while we know that race is not the sum of the human existence. We can work to confront our deeply troubled lived experiences with race while we also fight to affirm the dignity of those with other, marginalized identities.
We face this moment, committing to building a future free from systemic violence and racism. We must create the kind of learning and living spaces that allow us to talk with each other, and to find those bonds that empower us to see beyond our divisions. We will learn from the injustice that continues in this region, this country, and the world. And we must act.
George Floyd, we will remember your name.”
Sartarelli asked that everyone be present for one another. Support is available for students through the University Counseling Center and for faculty and staff through the Employee Assistance Program.
The decision was announced just after 5 p.m.
