VP Kamala Harris visits N.C. to discuss American Jobs Plan, tour electric bus facility “There isn’t only one path to success”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Vice President Kamala Harris visited North Carolina Monday, traveling to Greensboro and High Point. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper joined her.
Harris spoke at Guilford Tech Community College just before noon to discuss the American Job Plan and the future of the community college.
“We want to bring jobs closer to home,” said Harris, who believes Americans should not need to work more than one job to pay bills and feed their family.
Harris focused on education after high school, affordable child care for working families and rebuilding the country’s water infrastructure.
“Good jobs are what the president and I will create with the American Jobs Plan,” Harris said. A step of this plan will be providing a variety of educational options after high school. These options will differ from a four-year college degree and will require six months “at most” after high school, Harris said. “There isn’t only one path to success.”
The vice president says the plan will also focus on replacing every lead service line in our country’s water infrastructure so families are not drinking contaminated water.
For working parents, the plan will focus on making affordable childcare available.
“Care should be readily available and affordable to working people,” Harris said. “And caregivers should be treated fairly.”
Cooper accompanied Harris Monday to tour Thomas Built Buses, a manufacturer of electric school buses, which, according to the White House, are a “pillar of the American Jobs Plan’s investment in electric vehicles.”
The vice president spoke with several people at the facility about what they are all about, the jobs they provide and how their electric school buses work.
Governor Roy Cooper also spoke during the visit, discussing the importance of innovation to North Carolina’s economy.
Joining staff, Cooper and Harris in making statements was Michael Stanley Regan, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Regan is the first African-American man to serve in the role.
Congressman David Price also spoke during the tour. Rep. Price represents North Carolina’s Fourth District that includes all of Durham, Franklin, Granville and Orange counties as well as parts of Chatham, Wake, and Vance counties.
Shortly after 5 p.m., Harris is expected to depart from Piedmont Triad International Airport and return to Washington, D.C.
This was Harris’s first visit to North Carolina since becoming vice president.
She came to Charlotte in October to campaign and attend a voter mobilization event. That same week, Harris urged Charlotte voters to cast their ballots early.
Harris then spoke with WBTV about the election and the rising coronavirus cases.
