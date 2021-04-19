UNC system will not require vaccine before returning for fall semester

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina System will not require students and faculty to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before returning to campus in the fall.
Duke recently announced it will require the vaccine to return to campus.
The university system released the following statement:
“The University of North Carolina System remains committed to following guidance from public health officials and state law regarding vaccinations. No federal or state public health official has directed that COVID-19 vaccinations be mandated for students at institutions of higher education.
“The UNC System strongly recommends the vaccine for students but is not requiring it.”
